Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

