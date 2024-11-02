Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

