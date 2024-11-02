Principal Securities Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,230,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,343,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

