Principal Securities Inc. Buys 8,624 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

