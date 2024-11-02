Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 946.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.56% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $750,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

