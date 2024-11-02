Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 248,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

