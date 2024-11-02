PLANET Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.15 Million (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PLANET has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $109,265.52 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.0000038 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $104,518.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

