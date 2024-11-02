Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. 963,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Itron has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

