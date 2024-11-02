Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.78.

ARGX stock traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $595.58. 468,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,272. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $610.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

