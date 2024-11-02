Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

EBAY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

