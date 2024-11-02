Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

