Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Energizer by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 231.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

