Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 189,189 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

