Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

