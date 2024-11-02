Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.