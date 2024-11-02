Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of D opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

