Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

