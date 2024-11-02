PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PMBS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.