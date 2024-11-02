PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $7.95. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 22,234 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

