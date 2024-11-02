PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $7.95. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 22,234 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
