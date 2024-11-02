Piedmont Lithium’s (PLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 20.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

