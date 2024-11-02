Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$0.90. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

