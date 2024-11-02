Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of PTON traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.