Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 4th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

