PayPal’s (PYPL) Accumulate Rating Reaffirmed at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities reaffirmed their accumulate rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,473,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 382,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 17.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

