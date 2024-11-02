PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,492,000 after buying an additional 899,476 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

