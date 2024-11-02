Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYC opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 33.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,339,411.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,731,540. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.