Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)'s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.63. 20,093,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 56,027,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

