Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

