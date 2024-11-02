Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.33 ($7.54) and traded as low as GBX 568 ($7.37). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.43), with a volume of 62,563 shares trading hands.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.48. The company has a market capitalization of £520.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

