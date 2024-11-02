P.A.W. Capital Corp Grows Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 1.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Turbine worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,970,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 97.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 755,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $725,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 84.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

