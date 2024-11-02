Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 2,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.