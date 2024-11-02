Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.37 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. 3,055,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.