Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$3.85 EPS.
Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. 3,060,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $106.33.
Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otis Worldwide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.