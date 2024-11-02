Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 555,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

