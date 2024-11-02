Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 555,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.