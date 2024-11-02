O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,084.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

