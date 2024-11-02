Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 7,222,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,412. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

