OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 80462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

