OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,278. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

