Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

ON stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

