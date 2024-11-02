OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Michael A. Hedlund Sells 1,992 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at $985,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

