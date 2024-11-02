Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.85 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.720 EPS.
OMCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.67. 683,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,146. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
