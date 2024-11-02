Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$305.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.9 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.720 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.1 %

OMCL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 683,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.