Omni Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.62 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00011437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $116.62 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,364,507.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.68502176 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $22,250,680.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

