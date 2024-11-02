OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OGE opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

