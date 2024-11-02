Oceanside Advisors LLC Buys 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

