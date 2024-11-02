Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after buying an additional 669,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

