Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR remained flat at $19.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

