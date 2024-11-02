NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

