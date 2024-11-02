Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 4th

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUSB opened at $25.20 on Friday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Get Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.