Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 4th

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUSB opened at $25.20 on Friday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

