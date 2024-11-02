Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after acquiring an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.